Wizkid's third son Zion might just be five, but his mum Jada has started teaching him the beautiful act of giving

Taking to her Instagram story channel, the mum of two shared clips from Zion's visit to an orphanage in Ghana

The little boy gave out some of his favourite toys, clothes and was even captured playing with some of the kids

Wizkid's favourite son Zion warmed the hearts of many with a video his mum Jada shared recently.

According to Jada, Zion gave out two suitcases filled with some of his favourite toys to an orphanage in Ghana.

Nigerians react as Wizkid's Zion visits orphanage Photo credit: @jada_p

Source: Instagram

The manager added that it wasn't easy, but she consistently explained to her son why he had to do the act of charity.

Jada fought tears as she saw her son give out toys and clothes, as well as play with kids at the orphanage.

Watch video below:

Reactions to the video

fadexbeauty:

"I’m glad he got to see this side of the world"

ivytalia_forreal:

"Na zion get all these ones? if i go now dem go call me Agbaya "

emi_umoyo:

"Awwww... so adorable "

im_sheila00:

"Only Zion get all this toys ask your Goat first son to bring his make we see who he gives love to the most. well just passing "

sammyadesh_d_triller:

"Raising this child well. . He will definitely be kindhearted."

callmenky:

"So sweet of him Zion baby ❤️"

fabprecee:

"This is beautiful. Life is all about positive impact, showing love to all without expecting them do same to you. God bless the kid."

Wizkid takes son Zion for his first haircut

Much loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid caused a buzz on social media after he took his third son, Zion, for his first haircut.

On Zion’s official Instagram page, he shared a series of photos and videos of himself getting his hair trimmed for the first time.

In one of the photos, Wizkid was seen capturing the lovely moment on camera as his son sat in the barber’s chair after getting his hair trimmed.

Another snap showed Wizkid gushing over Zion who seemed very pleased with his new appearance. The singer was also seen once again making a snap of his son and directing him to stay still for the photo.

Source: Legit.ng