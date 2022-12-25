Actor Yul Edochie’s first wife, May, celebrated Christmas with their four beautiful children in a special way

The socialite shared lovely snaps of herself and the kids rocking matching outfits and her husband, Yul, was obviously absent

The movie star reacted online by also sharing the photo on his page and calling them his family which got people talking

Popular Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, was recently left out in family Christmas photos that his first wife, May, posted online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the socialite shared lovely photos with their four grown children and it left many fans in awe.

In the photos, May rocked a matching red dress with her only daughter while her three sons wore coordinated black outfits.

Fans react to Yul Edochie being absent from 1st wife May's family Christmas photos. Photos: @yuledochie, @mayyuledochie

Taking to the caption, she noted that she and her kids were wishing her fans a merry Christmas.

See the photos below:

Yul Edochie reacts after being left out in family Christmas photos by his 1st wife

Shortly after May shared the beautiful family photos on her page, her husband, Yul, almost immediately took to his page to repost one of them.

Not stopping there, the movie did not seem to mind being left out of the snaps and he went ahead to reiterate that they are his family.

In his caption, Yul noted that he and his family were wishing people a merry Christmas. He wrote:

“Merry Christmas! From my family to you and yours. May this season bring us all uncountable blessings.❤❤❤”

See his post below:

Nigerians react to Yul Edochie’s absence from May’s Christmas family photos with their kids

Yul who is no stranger to being under fire from netizens over his second marriage was once again dragged by social media users. His absence from May’s family photos got a lot of people talking with many of them advising him.

Read some of their comments below:

mr.commonsense_:

"Absentee fatherhood. Hmmmm. Let’s get a designer to edit YUL into this picture right away."

doreen.cindy:

"The only family of Yul we know, judy supporters won't like this juju obasi know your place and know peace obasi is missing you already go back to him ooh ..merry Christmas to queen May and beautiful kids ❤️❤️ we love you."

mayoral_wardrobez:

"Merry Christmas sir..pls use this season to reconcile with the one u feel u have offended..may God bless you "

thronedigital:

"Dear amen, don’t make this mistake. Polygamy isn’t good. Some mistakes cost a lot. If you look at this picture, you will understand what I’m saying. What a beautiful family without the father figure in it. It’s well. I pray God help you guys to heal. Merry Christmas Everyone "

prettypraise72:

"They no send you the picture ooo, na screenshot you screenshot am."

ellyjrmathew:

" these man is just too strong and unbelievable... No matter how he is been dragged,.. he Never give up.. these pic is the summary of everything going on,.. I wish him well shaa."

official_fabnation:

"Papa is missing."

ritys_fabrics:

"They don snap picture without odogwu "

dency.okk:

"Odogwu went from THIS to buying pampers … it is well… Happy Christmas "

