Actor Yul Edochie has been bonding with his children lately and he recently shared a video of him and his daughter Danielle

The actor sharing a video of them said he dropped her at school and described it as an emotional moment

While some netizens were not buying the show of affection, others couldn't help but applaud Yul

Popular actor Yul Edochie has shared a cute video of him and his daughter Danielle Edochie.

Yul who was seen bonding with his daughter was seen telling her how proud he was of her.

The actor in the caption of the video he shared on his Instagram page said it was an emotional moment for him when he dropped her off at school.

He wrote:

"Dropped off my daughter in school. Such moments are always emotional for me."

Netizens react to video of Yul Edochie and daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

missglorry_:

"This same car wey Judy de carry get nyash sit down."

awura_aby:

"Comment noaa mep3 no bi ne ha. 3y3 kakra aa, m3san aba."

nosygirl54:

"In all of this your daughter is very mature and allowing adults deal with their issues alone….some of us would have posted on TikTok telling the whole world everything and bashing you for everything."

vera_blacq:

"Her smile is so beautiful she should smile often. she always frowns in church lol."

lidwine_mah:

"She is just like her mum ."

hameedahadayi:

"These few days u have spent in Lagos with your original family is sooooo heartwarming! So lovely to see! May God keep Yul, May and their beautiful children! One of the most admired family in Nigeria in d past, before Judas made her unceremonious entry."

chinyere.tina75:

"Fatherly role very good. Judy Austin endurance will commit after watching this groove between father and daughter. Strange woman ."

lizzy_amara:

"If you watch emotionally, the girl is not happy."

