Nigeria's most-watched female skit maker, Taaooma recently shared her thoughts about a number of things during an interview

Taaooma in a chat with Legit.ng touched on her being engaged, what it means to her, surviving as a female comic in a male-dominated industry and why 2022 has been a challenging year

The stylish skit maker also spoke during the chat on how she comes up with her content and what inspires them most of the time

Nigeria's most popular and highest-earning female skit maker, Maryam Apaokagi, better known as Taaooma, shares a little bit about her private life and her personality during a quick chat she had with Legit.ng.

Maryam, during an interview with Legit.ng's Nosa Oke-Hortons explained how she's been able to survive to date in the comic industry even though it is a male-dominated space. She also talked about being engaged to her long-time partner, Abula, while also revealing her favourite meal.

2022 has been a challenging year for me, Taaooma reveals

"To be very honest, 2022, has been a very challenging year for me, I won't lie but as usual in the Nigerian way we always seem to make it through no matter what and how hard things get."

Taaooma also talked about being engaged at just 21 and what it has been like, she said;

"Does it make a difference? Being engaged doesn't make a difference, it's just the ring."

"What a man can do, a woman can do better" - Tao talks about surviving in a male-dominated skit industry

We also asked Taaooma, how she's been able to stay relevant in the skit-making industry for so long, consistently retaining the position as the most-watched and high-earning female content creator in a male-dominated industry. She had this to say:

"First, I would say what a man can do, a woman can do better. I know the skit industry is a male-dominated space or should say continent on its own. But I do my best to make sure that I give other people that also want to stand up or come up with the same opportunity and let them know that they can also do it, no matter their gender. And they don't have to get dirty."

"My favourite food is Amala" - Taaooma reveals her favourite indigenous dish

"My favourite food is Amala, but I also like Eba. I don't like Ewedu, so I love taking my Amala with Gbegiri."

I love to wear anything that makes me feel comfortable, Maryam said

We also touched on how she loves to look and her general fashion sense. Taaooma noted that on average, she loves to wear something that would make her feel comfortable and not feel the need to be conscious of what other people would think of her.

"I love throwing on a shirt dress. I love to wear anything that makes me feel comfortable, something that won't give me a headache, or make me cringe. Because I am the type of person that can sit down in one place for a long time, I also don't know how to walk in a classy way. So, I love to wear things that when I walk or sit down anyhow people notice that it is inappropriate."

Taaooma also explained during the chat how she comes up with most of her content and where she gets her inspiration from most times.

"Everyday Life, I watch everybody, It could be words, it could be actions it could be anything. So, literally, I pay attention to everybody and bring a story from whatever they do."

