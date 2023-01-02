Mixed reactions have trailed a clip of a Nigerian man running after a tricycle in which his wife is a passenger

Wearing only a singlet on a short, the man chased the ride as if he had intentions of stopping it and offloading its passengers

His wife who was travelling noticed her husband running after the ride and revealed that he is already missing her

A doting Nigerian man shamelessly pursued a tricycle carrying his wife in a heartwarming video.

The clip shared on TikTok by his wife showed the man in a singlet and shorts trying to meet up with the Keke Napep which was at full speed.

He ran after the ride. Photo Credit: TikTok/@loloezechinedu

According to the lady, she was travelling and it appeared that her husband was already missing her.

She jokingly lamented about how he won't allow her to travel in peace. Her friend in the tricycle found her husband's action hilarious and commented on it.

After trailing the ride for some seconds, the man gave up and left the scene.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user5167204710423 said:

"Pls don't go."

Chidex said:

"OMG Godddd omo chaiii nne God really did it for u ooo and am so happy for you seriously, God pls i wanna be a baller, if not like is nothing ooooo."

Okenwa Treasure said:

"I knew it will be Ujunwa that will be laughing out loud in that KEKE."

Nafty baby said:

"Pls it is not even up to a day in this new year, why should you remind me that I started 2022 single, ended it single and started this one too single."

GØDŁŸ said:

"Where you see this your man ??? He no get brother wey Dey find wife too ???"

Joyaju said:

"What are you trying to tell us!! me i have jesus and his always in my heart...''

Beverly said:

"This my dad 2019 I traveled home he didn't want me to go back."

Lady cries at airport as her boyfriend travels to Dubai

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had shed tears at an airport as her boyfriend prepared to leave the country for Dubai.

The man held her tight in a clip, putting her head on his chest. It was such an emotional parting. The lady would not stop crying.

There were " aww " sounds in the video before the man made his way inside the airport. A part of the video showing him in the air has him looking sombre as he wears his dark sunshade. Many people who reacted to his video told him to not let the lady down and make sure to make her joyful.

