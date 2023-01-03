Like a mother to her child, a woman was seen spoonfeeding her husband as he got set for work in the morning

It is reported that the man was running late for work and despite that his wife still wanted him to have breakfast

The doting woman's showcase was caught on video and melted hearts after it surfaced on social media

A video of a doting wife spoonfeeding her husband who was late for work has elicited reactions online.

The heartwarming clip was shared on LinkedIn by Sam'an Ali Mu'azu who commended the woman's action.

She spoonfed him like a child. Photo Credit: LinkedIn/Sam'an Ali Mu'azu

Ali noted that every man deserves a good woman in his life, even if the woman will just be a friend. According to him, a good woman adds value to a man's life no matter what capacity she serves in.

In the clip, the wife on wrapper stood with her man as she fed him while he dressed up. She also ate from his food. After feeding him, she gave him a bottle of water as he left the scene.

Social media reactions

Adam S. Adam said:

"So good. How I wish I'm the . Please pray for me to have a better woman."

Okeowo Adeboye Opeyemi said:

"Wife of the year."

Bright Richard said:

"This is what frienship in marriage can do. Its best to experience. Its not about status or money."

Lanre Adeoye said:

"Very true, I implore all men to treat their wife like a Queen so he too will be treated like a King. Also if you're blessed with one hold dearly."

Fatima Hussaini said:

"He is the source of the happiness in the house, every woman needs a good husband also.

"Can't you see he has nothing, so we can not judge their happiness and support until the man become reach."

Boniface Alimwene said:

"Was this video taken recently? I believe that such women do not exist in our societies nowadays. Be blessed woman."

