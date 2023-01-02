A talented Nigerian lady has shared a video showing how she transformed a living room with a N500,000 budget

According to her, it was her first renovation so she did her best to ensure that it came out really nice

In a video, she showed how she also transformed the dining room which was no longer in use into a really beautiful place

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok revealing how she was able to transform an old living room into a beautiful place.

According to her, it was her first renovative project as an interior designer and it covered about N500k budget.

She revealed that the aim was to flip the entire space to a black-and-white themed space with the budget.

She also mentioned that she had to change just the cover layer of the old sofa instead of buying new ones considering the budget.

In the inspiring clip, she went ahead to show the before and after look of the living room and the transformation was incredible.

She also transformed the old stuffy dining room that was no longer in use into a useful spacious dining room.

Social media reactions

Fluffy_foodiee wrote:

"You’re the only house designer that has said the truth on this TikTok."

Danielle Mbonu said:

"With 500k? Girl, you did that."

Gabrieloladega commented:

"I feel like we can do more even with the tight budget but above all, you brought out something beautiful."

Uchenna added:

"Are you in Lagos and is this a thing you do as business?"

Bobbington said:

"You did such a great job, you’re going to become such a big name."

Abisola reacted:

"This is a really simple, yet nice transformation, kudos."

Watch the video below:

