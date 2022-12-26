A video clip of famous Nigerian skit maker Sabinus finally taking his first deep in his newly built house pool has sparked reactions online

The funny man in the trending video shared on his page was seen hilariously trying to swim in his house pool; however, it was almost immediately apparent that he doesn't know how

The hilarious clip shared by the comic himself as he celebrates Christmas led to a huge conversation online

Ace Nigerian skit maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu better known as Sabinus recently got people online with a video clip of himself swimming like a child that was shared on his page.

Oga Sabinus, who recently acquired a new house with a swimming pool, has finally moved into his new property.

A viral clip of skit maker Sabinus swimming like a child sparks reactions online. Photo credit: @mrfunny1_/@real_sabinusfanpage

In celebration of Christmas, the skit maker seemed to have decided to take a deep in his new pool, even though he doesn't seem to know how to swim.

In a hilarious attempt to swim from one end of the pool to another, the comedian was seen struggling badly as he junketed across like a child.

Nigerians have reacted to the hilarious clips, as many noted that the pool would end up just being for fashion in the long run.

Watch the funny video of Sabinus struggling like a child while swimming in his house pool below:

See how Nigerians reacted to a video of Sabinus battling badly while swimming in his house pool

@laughpillscomedy:

"Swimming been nor pass as u dey do am so oo, na you Wan come over stress yourself oo."

@darveyrucci:

"Jus de play…na because e no deep."

@victoranichebe:

"Investor money is sweet oh."

@dokitorsavagexclusive:

"Sabinus get swimming pool but nor Sabi swim...What a wonderful God we serve."

@mizsthicknesz:

"Jor o, come lemme teach u."

@arish_doors:

"Me I don talk am before .. na fashion d pool go b for las las."

@business_man_manulupaka:

"Na Sabinus dem write under the water?"

