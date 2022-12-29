Afro-street musician, Small Doctor, recently shared with his fans how he celebrated his Christmas Day festivities in the most humane and philanthropic manner

The singer in a video clip shared on his page was seen disguised as Father Christmas on December, 25, and he visited Agege and Ikeja markets to gift regular people money

Small Doctor said he was inspired to do that because he knows people who can't afford to stay at home even on such festive days because they depend on daily income to survive

Nigerian Afro-Fuji, musician Adekunle Temitope better known as Small Doctor recently took his fans on a trip to show his philanthropic nature with a clip shared on his page.

In the viral clip posted on his page, Small Doctor was seen disguised and clad in a Father's Christmas outfit on December 25, 2022.

Nigerian singer Small Doctor trends online as he disguises as Father Christmas, as goes to Lagos market to gift people money.

Source: Instagram

He used this outfit to mask himself as he visited some markets in Lagos to share some Christmas miracles and love with regular Nigerians.

The Small Doctor revealed that he was inspired to do this because of his background. Also, he disclosed that he knows some people that could not afford to stay at home to enjoy the festivities because they depend on daily income to survive.

Watch the surreal moment Small Doctor gave money to a mother of 4 at Agege market disguised as father Christmas:

See how Nigerians reacted to the video of Small Doctor disguised as Father Christmas during a visit to Agege market

@chineduikedieze:

"Nice 1 brother."

@iamtrinityguy:

"If they later see this video say na you, E go pain them ooooo. God bless you oluwa small doctor eyan gbogbo agege."

@dolly_pizzlleesneh:

"Portable has a lot to learn from u seh.. nasoo he for Dey give to street no be to carry 200 naira Dey spray inside car people Dey run after u Dey shout wahala wahala ... see code style and easy no stress."

@_ola_of_lagos_:

"My humble bro, na the way you dey waka for me….Owo inu Shaka."

@tawaajisefinni:

"See me smiling like mumu kudos egbon. Loke Loke."

@celebrityceo:

"I go repost this and I go like do am too."

@asiwaju_muffy_sabaika:

"Omo better done cast the Imule o I trust omo agege if them see another father Christmas after this video won ma buso ooo."

@westsydenm231:

"So all this Christmas wey pass u no see outside go? Sha no make @portablebaeby catch u for street."

Fans React to Video of Portable and Small Doctor After Settling Their Beef

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the controversial Nigerian Afrostreet singer Portable has come out just hours after calling out his senior colleague Small Doctor to disclose that he has resolved and settled his beef with the Penalty crooner.

In a trending clip shared on his page, Portable revealed that Small Doctor had told him that he was not interested in holding grudges against him and wanted them to sheath their swords.

In the video, Small Doctor could be seen begging Portable to stop making shouting while noting that he doesn't want to fight with him anymore.

Source: Legit.ng