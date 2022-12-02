Prolific skit-maker Sabinus recently got many tongues wagging online after the news of him acquiring a new property went viral

The funnyman had shared on his page some clips of his new house in one of the highbrow communities in Lagos

However, to the shock of many, Sabinus was quick to come out to debunk rumours, chiding bloggers for wrongly reporting how much the new house cost him

Ace comedian and skit-maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Oga Sabinus or Mr Funny, recently sparked reactions online when it was reported that he had just acquired a new property.

Thursday, December 1, 2022, news broke that Sabinus had acquired a new house worth millions of naira in a highbrow environment in Lagos.

Sabinus slams bloggers for wrongly assuming his new house is worth over 500m. Photo credit:@mrfunny1_/ @thetattleroomng

Source: Instagram

Sabinus, however, with immense zeal, took to his Insta-story to debunk some of the figures quoted by some blogs about how much the new house cost him to acquire.

In another post, he even further noted that the house didn't cost him up to N500m or even N100m, as claimed by some news outlets.

See Sabinus' video debunking that his new house cost him up to 500m:

How netizens reacted to Sabinus' response to false figures about how much his new house cost

@hayzeed_29k:

"So una dey lie too."

@oluwa_remilekun.1:

"All of unna don dey do am no be today now god don catch unna."

@only__xmimi:

"We was there na 500m tag efcc."

@ayomide.ayodeji:

"Investor don talk say na lie oo eyin blogger blogger isonu."

@queen_jae2:

"All dis blog too dy do amebor wetin deir eye no see dem go dy talk am."

@vicky_trusted:

"Una go just dey lie to put person for trouble as if you were there."

@lamidex_001:

"E fit be 500m , this sabinus lifestyle eh."

@waleking82:

"Werey, he no want make dem con carry am for house, omo yibo wey wise."

Comedian Sabinus splashes millions on a new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that the famous comedian, Sabinus, was now the proud new owner of another mansion.

The skit maker, who is undoubtedly successful in his craft, recently left many fans in awe after photos of his new house started to make the rounds.

The socialite's fans gushed over impressive photos of the property with a swimming pool customised with the comedian's stage name, Sabinus.

Source: Legit.ng