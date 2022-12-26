Music stars Wizkid and Asake recently met each other for the first time and the moment was captured on camera

A video making the rounds online showed the two singers sharing handshakes and brotherly hugs as they linked up backstage

Social media users had mixed reactions to the video with some people teasingly noting that Asake should have been more respectful

Fans of Nigerian music stars Wizkid and Asake are more than delighted after the two finally met for the first time.

A video that captured the beautiful moment between the entertainers surfaced in the online community to the delight of many.

Apparently, both singers met backstage at a show and they made sure to pay respects to each other.

The viral clip captured the moment Wizkid shook hands with the Terminator crooner as others in the room watched. After the handshake, the two proceeded to lock each other in a tight brotherly embrace.

Watch the clip below:

Social media users react

stay.solid101__ said:

"Asake if popsy de greet u, u suppose de postrate now, u come de shake hand .. na wa for u oo."

manlikehunter1 said:

"Respect dey d handshake ."

vuitton__999 said:

"Wizkid baba Dey for everybody ."

official_para_child1 said:

"Asake suppose prostrate now. Which kind sht."

b_o_w_a_d said:

"If na me na prostrate I go use wound him ."

iammariam_adenuga said:

"Asake no get respect nonsense."

ope.yemi350 said:

"why all of una dey see rubbish for here, make asake dey prostate or weytin, na him born am abi na him dey feed am? U for say make e dey roll for ground na."

