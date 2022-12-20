Singer Davido and his 30 BG crew members no doubt had an amazing time during their stay in Qatar for the World Cup ceremony

A new video making the rounds online captured the moment Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, joined Twitter boss Elon Musk for a chat

The two were spotted together at the stadium and social media users had different things to say about the clip

The past few days spent in Qatar have indeed been interesting for Nigerian singer, Davido, and his 30BG crew members.

Just recently, a new video from their World Cup ceremony attendance surfaced in the online community to the delight of netizens.

Davido's lawyer chills with Elon Musk. Photo: @boboajudua/@elonmuskofficial

Apparently, Davido’s official lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, ran into billionaire and Twitter boss, Elon Musk, and he didn’t hesitate to approach him for a quick chat.

Ajudua was spotted side by side with the business mogul who was also present at the stadium to enjoy the World Cup final.

Watch the video as seen online below:

Social media users react to video of Davido'd lawyer with Elon Musk

moorerankin said:

"Davido lawyer trying to close-in on the richest man...if you know what that means."

dg01335 said:

"His lawyer was hello Mr Elon can my artist take a picture with you sir."

gentrybez said:

"Smart guy which opportunity you want again in life.?"

jerry_k4g said:

"Omo na normal Davido cooking him the cook not new."

sammycruzz1 said:

"All of una just dey cap if e easy travel comot for naija first talk more of snapping with the one of the richest in the world bad belle people everywhere."

