Just like their children Imade and Jamil, Tiwa Savage and Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu are proving to be besties

Videos of the two women having a great time together with their kids has sparked reactions on social media

While some people expressed joy on seeing Sophia happy, others pointed out that she has finally moved on from Davido

A video of singer Tiwa Savage and Davido's first baby mama Sophia Momodu has got people dropping different opinions on social media.

In the fun video, the women made videos as they showed off how well they are enjoying spending time with each other.

Nigerians react to video of Tiwa Savage and Sophia Momodu Photo credit: @tiwasavage/@thesophiamomodu

Source: Instagram

A major highlight of the video was besties, Imade and Jamjam dancing in their cute swimming fits.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nigerians react to the video

baro_qaah:

"Awwwwwn my Sophia nothing do you mama imade jaye kosi soro"

mimi_dino12:

"Like play like play their kids go soon print iv card "

startlet27:

"Awww finally you people can now leave Sophie alone. I’m so happy she’s smiling and happy now "

who_999111:

"Finally Sophia can rest I’m happy for her, because normally they would say she is posting for Davido to see her ,,, but now the girl is free."

esthersky_77:

"Enjoy my girl u deserves it ❤️❤️ can’t love u less my favorite."

choice_mommy:

"All hope is gone She has move on by fire by force#001&002❤️❤️❤️❤️"

royal__celina01:

"As they should."

Nigerians hail Sophia Momodu as she breaks silence 2 weeks after Ifeanyi’s death

The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi was a painful one, and eventually, even the affected parents had to move on.

The singer's first baby mama Sophia Momodu sparked reactions on social media after she shared posts on her Instagram story channel.

This came two weeks after the three-year-old drowned in his father's Banana Island mansion.

While many praised and commended the mum of one, the blogger who posted the video also received backlash as many people agree Sopia has done right by the father of her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng