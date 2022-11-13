From the moment the tragic news of Ifeanyi's death was confirmed, Davido and everyone around him went silent

Two weeks after the unfortunate incident, OBO's first baby mama, Sophia Momodu finally broke her silence

The mum of one posted videos from an event she attended and surprisingly, Nigerians commended her

The death of Davido's son Ifeanyi is a painful one, and eventually, even the affected parents will have to move on.

The singer's first baby mama Sophia Momodu sparked reactions on social media after she shared posts on her Instagram story channel.

Nigerians say Sophia Momodu has done right by Davido Photo credit: @thesophiamomodu/@davido

This comes two weeks after the three-year-old drowned in hie father's Banana Island mansion.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Sophia's post

The blogger who posted the clip above also received backlash as many people agree Sopia has done right by the father of her daughter.

Read some of the comments gathered below:

lilianchuka:

"I sha like Sophia... I like chioma . Everyone have tried... She was off for 2 weeks.. she don do well .. #myopinion"

ifeoluwa_ja:

"What do you want from her? You want her to mourn forever ? Na eye service Una Kuku dey like."

sparklenistar:

"She has tried! I'm not her fan, if you keep your mumuism and hatred for her aside, you'll know the reality is that life goes on. She's not even a wife o."

iamrukky_mumin:

"You want her to mourn the whole year because Ify passed on? Is Ify God? Sophie even tried for staying off social media the past weeks considering the fact that she's not friends with Chioma so what are you trying to tell us?"

anneil_beauty:

"Even Davido and Chioma, will eventually move on… leave Sophie alone."

naopry:

"She needs to make money, she has brands she works with… she didn’t lose her child, Buh she has respected her child’s brother death … kudos Sophie."

