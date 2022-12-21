Iyabo Ojo turns 45 today, December 21 and she has been well celebrated by fans and her colleagues

The actress chose today to announce her relationship to event promoter and businessman, Paul Okoye popularly called Paulo

Paulo's daughter definitely happy with the union took to Instagram to celebrate her stepmother

Popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo and her new lover Paul Okoye are the hot topic on social media as the movie star chose her birthday to announce their relationship.

As Nigerians congratulated the actress on her newfound love, they also celebrated her as she turned 45.

Nigerians react as Paulo's daughter celebrates Iyabo Ojo Photo credit: @vanzyvanz/@iyaboojofespris

Paulo's daughter Onyinye took to her Instagram page with a video of moments with the actress and gushed over how amazing she is.

The young lady also thanked the Nollywood diva for coming through for her several times, and to cap up the lovely post, Oyinye called Iyabo her stepmother.

"I don’t even know what to say, Aunty @iyaboojofespris You are Smart, Beautiful, strong and Determined! The list could go on and on! ❤️ I love you soo much… you have help me in so many ways and I really appreciate you Today we shut down Lagos !!!! May God continue to bless you StepMother "

See the post below:

Reactions to the post

preciousunusual3:

"Awwww Happy birthday Mama."

i_am_helenlight:

"Awwww am blushing ❤️"

mokasfoodhub:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ This love is priceless."

mariecardie0621:

"This is a beautiful love story, God bless you."

annagrace659:

"Na so e suppose be normally... This Marriage is blessed."

datkumbapikin:

"Happy Birthday to your Mum❤️"

simply_litzzymatt:

"Tinz I luv to see. Happy birthday beautiful momma. U deserve everything nd more."

Paulo, Iyabo Ojo’s new lover stirs emotions online as he celebrates her at 45

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo trended online after her new lover, Paulo Okoye shared a post on his page that stirred reactions.

Paulo in what seems like the first of many took to his Instagram page to share an image of Iyabo Ojo and himself as he celebrated his new lover on her 45th birthday.

Fans of the entertainment guru could not help but gush and express joy over the post.

