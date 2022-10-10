Nigerian music star, Adekunle Gold, got his fans talking when he made a revelation during his recent performance at the 02 Academy Brixton show

The singer noted that popular music producer turned-singer, Pheelz was the person who ensured he had a major breakthrough in his career

He also hailed YBNL boss, Olamide, for the contribution he made in his career, Nigerians have reacted differently to Adekunle Gold's video

Ace singer, Adekunle Gold, stopped mid-show at his 02 Academy Brixton concert in London to give a special shoutout and honours to whom honor is due.

The 5Star hit maker disclosed that ace music producer, Pheelz Mr Producer, was the one who got him signed to YBNL record label, where he had his breakthrough.

Adekunle Golds hails Pheelz and Olamide. Credit: @pheelzmrproducer @adekunlegold @olamide

Source: Instagram

He also urged the crowd to make some noise for the YBNL boss, Olamide Baddo, for his contribution to his career and for giving him the platform.

Watch the beautiful video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigerians react to Adekunle Gold's video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Adekunle Gold's revelation about how Pheelz made him join YBNL.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Labelpapi:

"Olamide on a lowkey gave us half of the hit-masters we have in the industry today."

Heartbreak_choco:

"Lowkey that guy brought out half the music industry ! Baba."

_Aare_:

"Baddo the original kingmaker that doesn’t count favours."

Dr_dreyy_:

"Man who don’t cap when he do Great things."

Benybentz:

"Olamide na Nigerian Lil Wayne, Baddo na baba."

Man seriously drags Olamide's YBNL over Asake and Fireboy's success

In other news about the record label, Legit.ng reported that a young man got social media buzzing when he poured out his thoughts to address Olamide and his YBNL record label.

The man wondered how things are run in the label as he pointed out the successes Fireboy and Asake are making in the music industry.

He also accused the label of introducing politics to music, and fans can't take their eyes off his hilarious rant as they shared mixed reactions about it.

Source: Legit.ng