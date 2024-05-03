Fans all over the world are celebrating Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji, as she clocks 45 on Friday May 3rd, 2024

Many took to social media to share their warm messages and to celebrate the actress who has been away from the scene

Some of her fans shared lovely scenes from their favorite movie which the actress had featured in

Well wishes have been pouring in from all over the world for Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji who is marking her 45th birthday on Friday, May 3rd, 2024.

Legit.ng had reported that Genevieve Nnaji was spotted in Cote D'Ivoire where she gave a speech about the movie industry's importance to Africa's overall development. The actress had gone AWOL before being spotted.

On Friday, fans took to their social media to celebrate the icon and her contribution to the industry.

Fans mark Genevieve Nnaji's 45th birthday. Photo credit @genevievennaji

Source: Instagram

Fans share favorite movies of Nnaji

In some of the posts they made, some clips of the movies in which the actress had acted in the past were shared.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A few people compared her acting prowess with that of Patience Ozokwo and noted that they would like to see the two of them act again.

Recall that Nnaji also shared a post late last year and netiznes were happy that she was finally back to social media.

How fans celebrated Nnaji

Some of Nnaji's fans celebrated her online. Here are some of the comment below:

@DikaOfoma:

"Genevieve Nnaji and Patience Ozokwo are really my favourite mother-daughter duo."

@NigeriaStories:

"Happy birthday, Genevieve Nnaji. Black don’t crack."

@OneJoblessBoy:

"Happy 45th birthday to a national treasure, Genevieve Nnaji."

@fatimahgimsay:

"World Genevieve Nnaji Day! My Queen of Nollywood. The first superstar ."

@ChuksEricE:

"Happy 45th birthday to Nollywood Actress, Genevieve Nnaji."

@GucciStarboi:

"Happy birthday to Genevieve Nnaji as she turns 45 today."

@Mychukwuebuka9:

"Everybody's fave. Happy birthday to the absolute Queen."

@AfiaTvOfficial:

"Today we celebrate the jewel of Nollywood. Genevieve Nnaji at 45!"

@Seunton:

"Happy birthday to my numero uno celeb in d world, the resilient, tenacious & sagacious Ms. Genevieve Nnaji! My love fr you runs deeper than an ocean. Thank you for sharing ur art nd heart wit us. I hope you have a bright & sunny year filled with al the warmth & love you need."

@rukky_nate:

"I present to you Genevieve Nnaji Mikaelson. A long lost Original of the Mikaelsons family. She is rumored to have been around for over 6 centuries."

Kate Henshaw speaks about Genevieve Nnaji

Legit.ng had reported that Henshaw was on a podcast where she spoke about her colleague, Genevieve and their relationship.

She shared her thoughts on how Genevieve treated some of her colleagues and about her secluded life.

According to her, Nnaji pulls away from people in a way that makes many questions what was wrong with them.

Source: Legit.ng