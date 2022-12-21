Famous Nigerian singer, Davido recently made a come to public space after going under for over a month while he mourned the death of his son Ifeanyi

The singer who made history when he performed at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup, has announced in a post online when he would be dropping a new song

Fans have reacted to the latest post by Davido telling him to take as much time as he needs to recover from the demise of his first son because they're ready to wait for him

Internationally renowned Nigerian Afrobeat singer Davido recently shared an announcement on his social media pages that have got people talking as he gives an update on when he would be making a comeback with new songs.

Davido has been low-key, away from social media for nearly 2-months, since the passing of his first son, Ifeanyi Adeleke.

Singer Davido sparks emotions online as he announces when he would make his official comeback with a new album. Photo credit: @davido

The singer made a long-awaited return to social media on Sunday, 18, 2022 to share images of himself and his lover Chioma as he prepared to perform at the closing ceremony of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

"See y'all in March," Davido announces officially when he would be back doing music fully again

Davido has made an announcement to give an update on when he would be releasing some new music which has got some netizens excited while others have advised the singer to take his time.

The Afrobeat musician noted in a post shared on all his social media platforms that he would be dropping some new songs officially in March 2023.

See Davido's latest announcement saying when he would be back doing music

See how netizens reacted to Davido's post announcing his official return date

@ChumaNnoli

"As you keep Marching on to more greatness. Happy to have you back in the "public space."

@LEWINSKl:

"OMG!!!!!!!!! New music Loading!!! I’m here & im ready for it."

@bossolamilekan1:

"March biti bawo, wattin we go dey eat till then 001."

@Raqson09:

"Bro Calm down and record Good Album like Wizkid made in lagos. Pls don’t rush and drop Album like A Better Time.We love u."

@Colin_morgan1_:

"Oh David, please don't go offline again, we've missed you, everywhere is so boring without you."

@Shez_Weird:

"The king is back. My GOAT just tweeted."

@moneeeyymasee:

"Album coming out in March , I think this is the time for us to focus on our lead single."

