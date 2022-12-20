Billionaire daughter, Temi Otedola, will make her first appearance in a musical stage play set to happen this December

The award-winning Nigerian movie and theatre director, Blanle Austen-Peter, will oversee the successful production of the event

Motherland The Musical will run for 11 days at the Terra Kulture Arena, beginning on Friday, December 23, 2022, and ending on January 2, 2023

Uprising movie star Temi Otedola has announced that she will be making her debut appearance in a musical stage play dubbed Motherland the Musical.

The play gearing up to happen this December will have Temi play the role of Young Hassana.

Temi Otedola to play Young Hassan in "Motherland The Musical" this December Photo credit: @temiotedola

The fashion model took to Instagram to make the post, noting the stage play will be produced by the veteran theatre queen, Bolanle Austen-Peters.

In her post, Temi Otedola stated her excitement for the novel role she will be playing this December, she said:

"Come and watch me dance and sing live in the role of Young Hassana."

From December 23rd to January 2nd, the play will be on stage for 11 days.

See Temi Otedola’s post below for more:

Reactions from Temi Otedola’s Instagram post:

@lolamaja

Beautiful to see how you challenge and express yourself. You have the discipline and focus to succeed in anything you choose to pursue. You are so talented my darling.

@mreazi:

"A Queen"

@femiotedola:

"Proud of you my baby angel"

@sulibreaks:

"ahhhh LIT! levels! congratulations! are getting a soundtrack album afterwards too."

@fadeogunro:

Congratulations Temi. Acting, dancing and singing!!! it takes discipline and bravery to prepare for a role like this and I admire that you are willing to challenge yourself."

@salomeee.co:

"Ughhhh I can't deal. The Temi effect, so perfect."

@don_owei:

"I would be happy to watch you sing."

