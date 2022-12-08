Nigerian billionaire daughter Temi Otedola has stunned many, including her dad Femi Otedola and her lover Mr Eazi with lovely pictures she shared

While Femi Otedola couldn’t help but gush about his daughter's stunning beauty, Mr Eazi simply referred to her as his world cup

Many of Temi’s fans and followers, including celebrities, couldn’t get over the pictures as they applauded her

Nigerian actress and billionaire heiress Temi Otedola has left tongues wagging over stunning pictures she shared on her social media timeline.

Temi, who is a younger sister to DJ Cuppy, caught many attention, including that of her billionaire dad Femi Otedola and Mr Eazi, who couldn’t help but gush about the pictures.

Temi slays in new pics. Credit: @temiotedola @femiotedola @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram page, Temi added a caption in the Yoruba language, which, when translated to English, means ‘I am hot.’

Gushing about his daughter, Femi Otedola wrote: “Toyin Tomato.”

Temi’s love interest and singer, Mr Eazi, simply referred to her as his world cup

See the pictures below:

Fans react to Temi Otedola's pics

Legit.ng captured more reactions from many of Temi Otedola's fans, see them below:

tolani:

"Ooophh! No Caution ."

golden__choco:

"You look Devine ! my God ."

monambaegbu:

"It’s All the slides for me.

_tosynakinyede_:

"Hi Amala ti gina gan gan. ."

0502.homes:

"Serving beauty as always.."

___habeebah_:

"Pls don’t click on the translation . “She’s hot” not that instagram translation pls."

makky:

"you are a dream."

moymo_:

" you’re everything!"

lizzylope_:

"Its the abs for me!!."

Source: Legit.ng