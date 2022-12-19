Nollywood star Esther Nwachukwu trended in a viral video where she questioned her colleague’s fidelity

The actress took to social media to make respond to Jnr pope’s recent claim of being a "one man, one wife" guy

The actor's post was made shortly after Yul Edochie's made a justification of polygamy on social media using a verse from the bible

Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu has called out her colleague, Pope Obumneme Odonwodo, popularly known as Junior Pope, for infidelity.

The actor had allegedly responded to Yul Edochie's endorsement post on polygamy and declaring himself a proud polygamist with reference to the bible.

Actress Esther Nwachukwu creates a viral video over Jnr Pope's marriage Photo credit: @esthersky_ 77, @jnrpope

Source: Instagram

The father of three shared a lovely photo with his wife, Jennifer Awele, insisting on the practice of one man; one will always be the best.

According to the 38-year-old movie star, nothing would ever alter his loyalty to his wife. "ONE MAN ONE WIFE still remains the best, " he said. "Nothing can change that."

Esther, on the other hand, responds to Jnr Pope's recent post by challenging the Nollywood actor to prove how he has been faithful to his wife. In her words, she said:

"You that sleep with so many women around, you are no different than Solomon in the Bible. Now you are coming online to claim that you have not cheated on your wife, can you prove that to the world?"

Yul Edochie declares himself a polygamist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Yul acknowledged that his first wife May Edochie was not happy about his action but he stressed that it was a blessing for her.

The popular actor made headlines after he justified his action to become a polygamist with a backup reference from a bible verse, Exodus 21 vs 10.

He shared this in a lengthy post via his social media timeline on Sunday, December 18.

