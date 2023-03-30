While Nigerians are struggling with accepting the tragic death of Yul Edochie's son, a video has surfaced

The pastor of a church, during his new year prophesy, revealed that there would be mourning in Peter Edochie's household

The video has sparked different reactions, especially as the pastor disclosed that Davido needs more prayers even after losing his son

The video of a pastor's prophecy about Pete Edochie's family has resurfaced on social media. The cleric had called for prayers on behalf of the actor because the arrow of mourning was near him.

In the video, the cleric urged people to pray for Nollywood stars, especially Pete.

Pastor allegedly predicted Yul Edochie's son's death Photo credit: @peteedochie/@prophetsamuelking/@yuledochie

Source: Instagram

In the rest of the prophecy, the pastor mentioned a couple of things that netizens pointed out have happened already.

He added that Davido needs more prayers even though the singer lost his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi, last year.

Watch the video below:

The pastor, Samuel King, also shared the video on his page after the tragic news.

Netizens react to the video

_deagram:

"It’s sad. Losing a child is never easy for parents. Difficult times for Yul and May Edochie. "

mystizinny:

"What if it's edited?"

55m

flora_flawa_:

"Ona no dey see the positive parts? Funny how three has come to pass already It is well "

mayschills:

"God is speaking, men are sleeping Scariest thing ever is not being sensitive to God's voice "

ezeqwesir:

"They’ve started ! What’s the use of a prophecy if it can’t be averted ? “Divination”

familydoctor_blog:

"O ga o....how I wished they knew this and prayed hard. The loss of a child is unimaginable."

throwbacknaijatvv:

"This same pastor spoke about Davido's son."

official_horlarmiidey:

"He saw the train accident too."

Netizens blame Yul Edochie for son's death

Following the news that Yul Edochie and his first wife, May, lost their first son, netizens trooped to his Instagram page.

The news came as a rude shock to Nigerians, and accusatory fingers were pointed toward Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Even though Yul's last post on Instagram was about two days before the tragic incident, angry netizens stormed the comment section of his last post.

Source: Legit.ng