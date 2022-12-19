A viral clip of ace Nigeria gospel musician Mercy Chinwo joining the numerous Lionel Messi support group has sparked reactions online as she gives the footballer a new Igbo name

Mercy, in the clips shared on her page, referred to Leo as Messichukwu, her guy, the actual GOAT, not Asun

Chinwo then went on to drop some words of prayers for the Argentine great, noting that from now on, it would be a season of back-to-back congratulations to Messi, and his household

Famous Nigerian gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently got people talking online with a hilarious clip she shared on her page celebrating the world cup success of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

In the clips shared on Mercy Chinwo's page, she referred to the footballer as Messichukwu, her personal guy, the real GOAT.

Nigerian gospel singer mercy Chinwo trends online after her hilarious clip celebrating Lionel Messi's world cup win went viral. Photo credit: @mercychinwo/@Leomessi

The singer is not the only Nigerian celebrity who took to their social media page to celebrate the footballer as he finally won the elusive trophy in his extraordinarily humungous trophy cabinet.

In her excitement in celebrating Leo, the gospel minister couldn't help but drop words of prayers for the footballer, herself and their households.

See the hilarious clip that Mercy Chinwo shared online in celebration of Lionel Messi's world cup victory:

See how netizens reacted to Mercy Chinwo's post celebrating Lionel Messi's world cup success

