Young Afrobeat singer Ruger goes wild online as he shares an appreciation post thanking his fans for keeping his hit single Asiwaju as the number one song on Naija's top 100 music chart

Ruger, who was accused by his colleague Buju BNXN of using streaming farms to boost his numbers, couldn't help but get emotional as his track song topped all music charts for a month

The singer, however, in his appreciation post, went on to assure his fans to serve them more hits back to back in the new year

Fast-rising Afrobeat singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, better known as Ruger, has shown another side of himself with a recent post he shared on his page.

The young man, who over the last few months had become quite notorious online for his infamous and arrogant statements about his craft and that of his colleagues in the music industry, shows a humble side of his personality.

Young singer Ruger shows an unusual side of his personality as he shares an appreciation post thanking his fans for a hugely successful 2022. Photo credit: @rugerofficial

Ruger in a viral post shared on his page, thanked his fans and everybody who has streamed and listened to songs Asiwaju and Red Flags as he says he is grateful to them.

The one-eyed singer's song Asiwaju has stayed the number one song on the Nigerian music charts for over a month since it was released as he sets a new personal record.

See Ruger's post appreciating his fans and trolling his haters as Asiwaju stays no.1 for a month:

See how netizens reacted to Ruger's appreciation post thanking his fans for keeping Asiwaju at no.1 for a month

@dprincemavin:

"Congrats, Ru! Well deserved, 1 whole month on the number 1 spot! Now that’s a milestone."

@ushbebecomedian:

"SUPERSTAR."

@kogbagidi:

"Opolo ti poju."

@ayomidate:

"Top boy."

@da.files:

"Ruuuuuu! Child of Grace."

@21k_hunnid:

"Make buju rest sehhh no be by Bentley ooo, sehh he fit make number one without feature."

@7__speed:

"Congratulations Ru! Asiwaju no 1 for 1 whole month and still counting, it can only be God.. what God can not do does not exist."

@toyin_tee_:

"No be to get fans alone, your fans dey stream?Congratulations Micheal Asiwaju."

