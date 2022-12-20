Osas Ighodaro recently got social media users buzzing with reactions following some new photos

The popular Nollywood actress attended Kizz Daniel's recent concert dressed in an all-black revealing dress

Several fans and colleagues of the movie star have taken to her comment section to compliment her

If there is one thing Osas Ighodaro knows how to do, it is her ability to turn heads effortlessly every time she steps out.

The Nollywood actress recently left jaws hanging with her outfit choice for Kizz Daniel's concert.

Photos of the actress in the black ensemble. Credit: @officialosas

In the photos shared, the curvy screen goddess sported a structured peplum blazer top which she paired with a skirt made from black pearls.

The see-through skirt saw the actress showing off her derriere clad in what appears to be a black bodysuit underneath the top.

Swipe to see the photos below:

Celebrities shower Osas Ighodaro with compliments

inidimaokojie:

"Flames"

realwarripikin:

"Someone call the fire service "

joselyn_dumas:

"Beautiful woman."

tanaadelana:

"You are hot!!! Whaaaattt."

lindaosifo:

"This is hot."

sandraokunzuwa:

"Finish us. We are here for it."

ranksafrica:

"Any fire extinguisher in the building? Because this is giving BOMB!!!!"

