Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has caused a stir on social media over her involvement in politics

The music star reportedly performed recently at a PDP rally and a video from the event made the rounds

Chinwo’s performance at the rally stirred mixed reactions from Nigerians as some bashed her while others said she was only doing a job

Much loved Nigerian gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, is now in the news, but this time over the country’s politics.

The church minister reportedly performed at a recently held PDP rally and a video from the event made the rounds online.

In the viral clip, Mercy was seen singing to a very large audience as her backup singers supported her vocals.

Mixed reactions as Mercy Chinwo performs at PDP rally.

Source: Instagram

See the video below:

Nigerians react to video of Mercy Chinwo performing at PDP rally

It did not take long for the video of the gospel singer performing at the political rally to go viral on social media and it got people talking.

While many Nigerians blasted the singer and claimed that she had been bought over, others noted that she was only doing the job she was paid for.

Read some of their comments below:

Jerry Autos believes Mercy Chinwo is an Obidient over her choice of song at the rally:

George blamed it all on money:

According to Ambrose, she doesn’t have shame:

m.m.a_j:

"But she's not saint ‍♀️ she don collect her own mula! God please listen the cry of poor masses and bless Nigeria with peter obi"

e_denniz:

"Allow her. Her husband is a friend of Banky W. Banky W is a PDP candidate. There's nothing wrong here "

aprilskincareglow:

"If lgtbq people ask her to sing for them and pay her hope she will accept ??? They hypocrisy in Nigeria is the down fall of this country not even the bad leaders now it’s mercy turn you people are saying she was paid to sing!!! Really??? The double standard enhn…tufiakwa"

savvy_pearl:

"You people should be doing selective trolling with your double standards but as far as I’m concerned you don’t collect money to perform at the rally of a candidate you don’t endorse."

shopers.delightt:

"E reach mercy's turn na you all are saying she is doing her job but when it was portable or when it's someone else you all should keep the same Energy."

sereaikhions1:

"Now it's her career abi? If it is Davido,Wizzy etc it will be a different story. I love her so much but if it's true that she was part of the rally that is for sure an endorsement. In the present state of this country your pocket or career shouldn't come first."

