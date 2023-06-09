Singer Small Doctor has opened up on some details many may not know about his colleague Mr Eazi

Aside from Eazi's musical prowess, Small Doctor stated that the singer is the richest person he has ever met

While Small Doctor acknowledged he had met Davido, he, however, chose to give the crown to Mr Eazi

Nigerian Fuji and Afro-pop singer Temitope Adekunle, better known as Small Doctor, has caused a stir on social media with a revelation he made about his colleague Mr Eazi, who is known to keep his personal life private.

Small Doctor declared Mr Eazi is the richest person he has ever met even though he has met Davido, known to show off his wealth online.

Small Doctor says Mr Eazi has a lot of resources. Credit: @mreazi @davido @smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

The 'Omo Iya Teacher' star made this comment during an interview on the latest episode of Echoo Room podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

Small Doctor stated that Mr Eazi is rich and has resources.

In his words:

“The richest person I have ever met is Mr Eazi. My perception is that he has money. It’s not even just having money, he has resources.

“I have met Davido. I call David ‘Richest’. If he hears ‘Richest’, he knows that it is Small Doctor. David is ‘Richest’ but Eazi is the richest person I have ever met.”

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Small Doctor's claim about Mr Eazi

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

donthmu_imfuckinhighrn:

"Mr Eazi is a billionaire in dollars not naira Don’t play with him."

sucolavish___:

"Riches is not just about having money MR Eazi na bad business mogul and if money na Riches seff e get the money.. billionaire in dollars."

fundz_appareal:

"Everybody be caping on the internet ."

iamadmire:

"Music money no, but tech/business money yes Eazi is super richer."

fine_igbogurl:

"Wetin this one smoke abeg ."

k3injile:

"Broo I can imagine fam ❤️."

vinedeviper:

"I'm just laughing, y'all in the comment section are capping , bro e."

breiner_2234:

"Billionaire in dollars? make Ona sha Dey play."

Source: Legit.ng