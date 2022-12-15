A couple's photos have demonstrated that another thing love is also blind to is the height difference

The man with an intimidating towering figure had proudly flaunted his small-statured lover on social media

Social media users found their height difference stunning and made funny remarks about the couple

Mixed reactions have trailed pictures of a couple with an amazing height difference shared on social media.

The man identified as Thabelo Madiba had taken to Twitter to flaunt his lover and their kid with the caption, "We are celebrating Love this side."

The couple had a great distance between them. Photo Credit: @BeansSA1

Source: Twitter

The 27-year-old stands at a mind-boggling height of 2.6 metres while his lover could only reach his ankle.

The couple's pictures went viral on the social media platform, garnering 16.7 likes, over a thousand retweets and 380 quoted tweets as of the time of making this report.

Many netizens passed funny remarks about the pictures.

See her tweet below:

Social media reactions

@PapaJ_Sono said:

"Some couples are of the same size, but they don't have or show us the same love you guys are having and showing us. God bless you guys, you are such an inspiration."

@Tsoro02 said:

"Actually this couple have been dating for years now, congrats for keeping it strong n blessed with a child too."

@_missygirl00 said:

"How did you guys do it… because most long distance relationships don’t work."

@ILawrino said:

"The "height and depth" of love is well represented in this relationship."

@Normanbooz said:

"She can't see him when he looks at other girls while he's with her though."

@iamjeressenasah said:

"Sorry to ask but how do y’all ___.. I really want to know how ___. Anyways nvm."

@RexAn2ny said:

"So as he be so, he no dey okay?

"Have him hit the gym and come out looking like Shaq, now what's the fun in looking lanky and smooth, and not bothering about weight, size of clothes, boxers etc.

"He is perfect the way he is."

Mum strikes a pose with her very tall son

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a woman had shown off her very tall son online.

The astonishing height of the young man got social media users talking after his young mum shared the photos on Twitter.

The boy's mum named Maureen said she is not short, despite being much shorter than her very tall son who towers above her by several inches. She wrote while sharing the photos:

"I'm not short, my son decided to be taller."

Source: Legit.ng