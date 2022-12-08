A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media because of his touching story of grit and total determination to make it

Inyene Dominic Akpan posted the story of how he became a lawyer after he was called to bar on Tuesday, December 6

Inyene said in the story that he lost his parents at a tender age and then lost his right hand but still dared to make it

A Nigerian youth who became a lawyer despite daunting challenges has gone viral on Facebook.

Inyene Dominic Akpan posted his grass to grace story after he was called to bar on Tuesday, December 6.

Akpan overcame all challenges to become a lawyer. Photo credit: Facebook/Inyene Dominic Akpan.

Inyene's story immediately went viral as it was reposted by other Facebook users who sought to celebrate with him.

Inyene became an orphan at a tender age

According to Inyene, he lost his mother at the age of four, his dad at the age of five, and also lost his right arm at the age of ten.

None of these irreparable losses deterred Inyene from pursuing his dreams as he still went ahead to study law and graduate.

He said his story signifies determination and that he dared to try despite all odds.

His words:

"From losing, my mum at age 4, my dad at age 5 and my upper right limb at age 10 to becoming the first Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in my family. It's been GOD, my FAMILY and FRIENDS, and someday soon, I hope to share my story."

Reactions from Facebook users

Declan Abiom said:

"You're totally amazing and phenomenal. You deserve all and more. Congratulations boss."

Aniebiet Buka said:

"Congratulations my very own brother, God bless you!!!"

Nyakno Asuquote said:

"Congratulations my good friend. Your life is a testimony. Asuquote is very happy for you."

