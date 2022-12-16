Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has finally started to come out of his shell after the tragedy that befell his family

In new videos making the rounds, the DMW boss was seen singing and dancing with Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy

A number of netizens gushed over the new videos of happy Davido as they thanked God for his recovery

Popular Nigerian musician, Davido, is back in the news after a new video of him in Qatar emerged on social media.

Recall that the singer took a long break from the social media scene after the unfortunate demise of his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

In a new development, Davido was spotted looking happy in a new video shot in Qatar ahead of his performance at the World Cup finale.

New video of Davido singing and dancing with Stonebwoy in Qatar emerges. Photos: @tooxclusive_com

Source: Instagram

In the video, the DMW boss was seen singing and vibing with Ghanaian singer, Stonebwoy, as well as others present.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Davido had a huge smile on his face as he was captured having a great time in Qatar. See the clip below:

Fans gush over new video of Davido vibing happily with Stonebwoy in Qatar

The heartwarming video showing a happy Davido touched many hearts on social media. Netizens were pleased to see the singer gradually recovering from the tragedy that befell his family.

Read some of their comments below:

juzyboymaido:

"Good to see him happy."

danieledwin084:

"Omo is Good to see Davido like this Honestly I am Happy, Baba don dey come out small small..❤️"

yankeypaplo:

"The king is back."

ugo.logo:

"Awwww I’m happy for OBO. ❤️ father please lord perfect all that concerns Davido."

estah_o:

"Our OBO is back."

prime_watch01:

"May He Be Happy Forever ❤️"

muiliibrahimsubo1:

"Wow OBO welcome back Baba ❤️"

Davido likes Portable's video about kids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Portable sparked emotions online with a video clip that he shared, which showed him performing at a children's Christmas party in Warri.

The young singer noted that children are wonderful gifts from God, which saw Davido react to it by liking it.

The singer was seen performing for the kids with almost the same fervour he uses when performing at a show attended by adults.

Davido who had been low-key since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi, caught many by surprise when he reacted to Portable's video by liking it.

Source: Legit.ng