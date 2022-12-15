A video of the popular, controversial singer Portable performing at a children's day Christmas party recently has gone viral

The street music sensation in an unprecedented manner was seen in the viral clip curtailing his usual show performance misdemeanour as he sang and danced with the kids at the party

As if Portable, performing at a children's party wasn't quite a sight to behold, famous Afrobeat singer Davido shocked many as he reacted to the video by liking it.

Controversial Nigerian singer Portable recently sparked emotions online with a video clip that he shared of where he was seen performing at a children's Christmas party in Warri.

The young singer, who recently welcomed a third child with his baby mama, Honey Berry, got people talking with the post shared on his page where he noted that children are wonderful gifts from God.

Portable trends online as video of him performing at a children's end of year party goes viral. Photo credit: @Portablebaeby/@davido

Source: Instagram

Portable, in the video shared with the caption about children being gifts from God, was seen performing while singing and dancing with the kids at the Christmas party that he attended.

The singer was seen dancing and singing to the kids with almost the same fervour he uses when performing at a show attended by adults.

Davido likes Portable's video performing for children at a Christmas Party

Apart from the surreal feeling the video stirred by watching the street musician perform for children, many netizens we stunned to see popular Afrobeat star Davido react to the Portable's video.

Davido who had been low-key since the demise of his son, Ifeanyi caught many by surprise reacting to Portable's video by liking it.

Watch the video of Portable performing at a children's Christmas party that went viral online:

See how netizens reacted to Portable's video performing at a children's Christmas end-of-year party

@lafroisnotyourguy:

"Zazu don go Christmas party….Greater heights."

@theugly_mumu:

"Person wey no go sch don dey motivate leader of tomorrow o."

@afrikingg_:

"This is what entertainment is all about. You’ve got to appreciate this dude."

@callme_talentboy2:

"I trust portable say as he see children he go respect and humble dem with a cool performance cause he no wan spoil dem."

@gaskia_youngwayne:

"I bet na those children request for him rich kids."

@wandeey_:

"Aww liked by Davido."

@dj_summie:

"@davido just liked this post "

@officialbla2:

"Now I understand what Don Jazzy said about Portable in his interview."

“Davido don follow me back Azaman": Portable celebrates as colleague follows him again on IG, fans react

Music star Portable shared a funny video of himself vibing to his new unreleased single on Instagram, and it has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the video, the Zazu crooner gave a shoutout to music superstar, Davido for following him back after he had unfollowed him due to their differences in candidate choices during the Osun state gubernatorial election.

The Stand Strong crooner seemed to have let go of the bad blood as Portable announced that he had followed him back and used the opportunity to drop lines from his new single, Azaman.

Source: Legit.ng