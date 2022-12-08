Popular Nigerian singer, Davido, has been confirmed to perform at the World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar

Hong Kong businessman, Stephen Hung, confirmed the news on his social media page to the joy of fans

Davido was initially slated to perform at the World Cup opening ceremony but could not after the death of his son, Ifeanyi

Top Nigerian singer, Davido, has now been confirmed to be performing at the FIFA World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.

Recall that the music star was initially booked to perform the World Cup’s theme song at the opening ceremony but could no longer do that after he lost his son, Ifeanyi.

In a new development, the Nigerian star will be performing alongside others at the closing ceremony in Qatar.

Fans rejoice over news of Davido performing at World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar. Photos: @prince_ii, @stephenhungofficial

Source: Instagram

The great news was shared on social media by Hong Kong businessman, Stephen Hung, who took to his Instagram story to show his excitement at the development.

According to Hung, he is so happy that Davido has confirmed that he will be at the closing ceremony of the football tournament.

He wrote:

“So happy my bro @davido confirmed he will be performing at the World Cup Qatar closing ceremony. Can’t wait to see him there”.

See a screenshot of his post below:

Nigerians react to news of Davido confirming his performance at World Cup Qatar’s closing ceremony

A number of Nigerians on social media were very pleased at the news of Davido’s World Cup performance and they reacted online.

Read what some of them had to say below:

jessiejgirli:

"Yes ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I’m so happy ❤️❤️❤️"

iam__magella:

"We are all happy."

benjosie01:

"I wan cry 001!! ❤️"

needsnmore:

"Good news "

komekay:

"It will be nice to see him on stage again.....I'm sure if he had his way he wouldn't go, but he signed a contract and to avoid breech of contract he has no choice. God will give him the strength to give a powerful and beautiful performance ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

fabprecee:

"Davido you deserve to be happy again. It's tough but we love to see you happy again."

the_monumental_guy:

"Let's hope he's strong enough to face the crowd."

softnsleek__02:

"I'm sooooooo excited "

iamthatlindy:

"Awwwwwbest news today .I am so happy. God would make him “stand strong” in front of the crowd "

bigbaby_solace:

"Yes my baby is back!!!"

iamm_clare:

"The best news today "

Davido becomes 1st Nigerian to be featured on World Cup soundtrack

Fans of Davido were over the moon after their favourite made history as the first Nigerian artiste to be featured on the official Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) World Cup soundtrack.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a cover for the song which he worked on with two other African artistes.

On Twitter, Davido expressed how honoured he is to have worked on the International project.

Source: Legit.ng