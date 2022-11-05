The autopsy conducted on the corpse of Davido's son with fiancée, Chioma Rowland revealed that he died as a result of drowning.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this in a recent report on November 5

Several internet users have reacted to the news with questions about how the 3-year-old got into the pool

Days after the tragic death of Ifeanyi Adeleke, son of Davido and his fiancée, Chioma Rowland, autopsy results have confirmed he drowned.

According to Punch, The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the sad news.

“Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

The news only seems to have riled people up, as many internet users took to the comment section to demand answers surrounding Ifeanyi's death.

Social media users react to autopsy report of Ifeanyi Adeleke

tinie.temper:

"They should remain in detention sha until they explain why they let him out of sight amd how he got to open the door to go out."

vendorsinlagosng:

"Baby Ify is with the angels "

seun_dreams:

"Opening up this boy in the name of autopsy is another form of intense heart.break"

callmechigo:

"Nigeria's investigation system needs upgrading. We are not arguing Ifeanyi didn't get drowned in the pool but how did he get there? Are there no CCTV cameras to monitor how everything occurred . We need to know if no one saw him walking down the pool that faithful day. Go be with your creator little boy ❤️ Keep resting ️️️️baby."

__.priscilla._:

"It's possible he was led to that pool. I don't even think he can open the door by himself. The question is, who led him outside? How did he get in the pool? Where is the CCTV footage? All these things should be looked into na."

adanze_h:

"We are not disputing the fact the little boy was not drowned but we need to know how Ifeanyi got to the pool since they said the doors can't be open by a 3-year-old baby. We need to know who led him out through that door. How did he got to the pool ??? We need CCTV footage. How is the Nigerian investigation system not giving us details ... We gat so many questions ooh but may God comfort David and Chioma."

kofoworolabam:

"The police still need to request for the footage!"

thesmartphonegirl:

"Na who open d door way d boy go enter pool they should check cctv now ,it’s so sad see dis news innocent boy "

