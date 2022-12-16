Famous Nigerian stand-up comedian and master of ceremonies Seyi Law makes public the burial date of his late mother

In an Instagram post, the entertainer expresses his loss and lavishes heartfelt praise on the diseased

Fans of the comic personality dish out condolences in the comment section while wishing him the strength to bear the loss

Popular standup comedian Lawrence Oluwaseyitan Aletile, best known as Seyi Law, has announced the burial date of his beloved mother.

The comedy merchant took to his Instagram page, where he posted a flier with information about the burial arrangements scheduled for Friday, December 16, 2022, at Ilaje High School Field, College Road, Igbokoda in Ondo State.

In his post, Seyi Law wrote:

"Today, we will commit your body to Mother Earth. We will bid you our final goodbyes. We will try to be strong just like you while you were here. In our hearts, you will remain forever."

Wishing his late mother eternal rest, the comic celebrity wrote:

"Our Queen, soar on the wings of the angels and ride on the hallelujah flight. We love you, our hero, mentor, teacher, and prayer warrior. Rest in the bosom of the Lord."

Seyi Law's Fans send in condolences:

@andreachikachukwu:

"My brother please accept our condolence, may her soul rest in peace, Amen."

@ponytailah:

"Rest well mama."

@tomcomedian:

"It is well....she is happy where she is at the moment cos she has played her role well as agreed with her creator.....time to rest."

@adenikeona:

"Keep fit n be strong. May God Alimity abide wity you. O daro mama titi a o fi pade ni aya Olugbala."

@ojulewastudio:

"It's well my brother.. More of God's unending Grace to you."

@adenikeona:

"IIt is well , it is well, with your soul it is well it is well with your soul!!!!! Seyi it is well with your soul today."

Seyi Law writes heartbreaking message to his late mother

The comedian first broke the sad news about his mother in an Instagram post on Tuesday, September 13, and penned an emotional tribute to the deceased.

It is indeed a sad and trying time for the family of the entertainer, as he shares his loss with pictures and videos of his late mother

Colleagues and fans of the Seyi Law reach out to mourn with him in this sad period.

