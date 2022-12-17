Singer Davido had nothing short of an amazing year until the sad passing of his son, Ifeanyi, which altered his plans for the rest of 2022

The 30BG crooner had purchased a massive beach house in the Ilashe area of Lagos state after splashing millions on some plots of land in Banana Island

Social media users who watched a video of the beach house hailed the singer for properly investing his funds

Nigerian singer Davido Adeleke no doubt had massive plans for the end of 2022 but things took an unexpected turn for him after the sudden demise of his son, Ifeanyi, in October.

The singer who took it upon himself to invest in real estate had purchased yet another massive building in the Ilashe area of Lagos.

Video of Davido's beach house purchased months ago. Photo: @davido/@gidicribs

Real Estate company, GidiCribs, shared a video of the massive beach house back in August when it was still undergoing construction.

From indications, Davido’s plans of launching the luxury property in 2022 have been halted as there have been no updates about it.

Check out a video of the beach house below:

Social media users react

Some of Davido's fans who reacted at the time hailed the singer for his smart investment moves.

Read comments below:

dadaadesojidisu said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Smart move for Smart investors."

olamide__17 said:

"This man get correct cash ."

akuratevibe said:

"Yes this what we talking abt... at least his gon create job opportunity .. As a successful artist giving back to the social is very paramount .. kudos obo ❤️."

mr.azeezofficial said:

"Omo!! I’m inspired with the way OBO is investing his money on a daily basis ♥️ Ya’Allah I tap from @davido Grace."

dmode25 said:

"Now he needs that triple deck yatch ."

