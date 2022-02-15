Popular Nigerian gospel singer, Sammie Okposo, has penned a heartwarming note to his dear wife, Ozioma amidst his infidelity drama

The singer celebrated his dear wife as they mark 12 years of being married, referring to her as his friend

Okposo's sweet words are coming after he publicly admitted to having cheated on his beloved wife and Nigerians have reacted to his anniversary post

Ace gospel singer, Sammie Okposo is celebrating 12 years of being married to his beloved wife, Ozioma, in a special way.

The singer shared a beautiful photo of himself and Ozioma on his verified Instagram page and showered his woman with amazing words.

Sammie Okposo celebrated his wife on their anniversary. Credit: @sammieokposo

Source: Instagram

Okposo who referred to his wife as his friend declared that every day with her is Valentine's Day.

He wrote:

"My support my co pilot my Queen, every day with you is vals day 12 years done forever to go."

His sweet words for his dear wife come weeks after he had publicly admitted to cheating on her, apologised, and suspended himself from ministering.

Check out the post below:

Reactions

A number of Sammie's fans and celebrity colleagues have commended the beautiful couple with lovely words.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Ufuomamcdermott:

"Happy Val’s day fam."

Nikkilaoye:

"Much Luv to you both, my dear brother and sister."

Adeolufunsho:

"Happy valentine day."

Psttaiwobalogun:

"We celebrate you both Papa Sam."

Melanoadeola:

"Happy Val's bro!! Best wishes to my lovely Queen."

Official_emj:

"Happy Val papi enjoy the overwhelming,reckless love of God."

Sensationalbamidele_official:

"I love ya both shame on the devil love is the greatest."

Ankaraforshakara:

"Happy Val's day to you both... I celebrate you."

Sammie Okposo impregnated me, told me to terminate it

In another Sammy Okposo's related news, Legit.ng reported that the singer was accused of impregnating a lady after cheating on his wife.

The lady, African Doll, revealed during an interview that she met Sammie in Texas and he invited her to some shows he performed at.

African Doll added that the singer accused her of trying to disgrace him after she informed him about her pregnancy and told her to terminate it.

She also said Sammie blocked all means for her to reach him afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng