Since Yonda left Davido's DMW label, his career took a turn for the worse and he has decided to right his wrongs

The singer shared a screenshot of the conversation he had with his ex-boss, desperately begging to be taken back

Yonda also suggested that Davido deals with him anyhow he wants as long as he gets taken back and his career rises again

Davido's reply to Yonda got people talking, and Nigerians have started begging on Yonda's behalf

Yonda has now realized the impact of Davido in his life and career and recently took to social media to show how desperate he is to get back into the DMW label.

The singer reached out to his ex-boss, begging him to take him back and make his career rise again.

He revealed that he has been blacklisted in the industry and he missed Davido.

Yonda added that he doesn't mind his boss sitting him down to berate him or even punishing him as long as he is forgiven.

Begging Davido not to forsake him, the singer also made sure to add that he isn't hungry, but his career is completely dead.

See the post below:

Surprisingly, Davido replied Yonda and started off by saying he also missed his ex-signee.

Yonda then affirmed that the 30BG boss is the best thing that happened to him, and Davido revealed that the singer hurt him.

See the exchange below:

Nigerians react to Yonda's humble appeal

impeccable_00:

"King david pls forgive him, it’s not easy anywhere… tears dropping from my face reading this…. Ahhh it’s well."

iamderando:

"Awww Baba na baba o. He still has the Heart of Gold. That “You hurt me” melted my heart! I pray he finds peace and Happiness again. May God almighty Restore his Joy! OBO the Great ✌️❤️"

the_pearlsorganicskincare:

"He said you hurt me awwww, this guy’s heart tho❤️❤️❤️"

officalorissmith:

"If not be your career wen done dey die shey you for apologies? You’re still using him like this na."

xcluxive_xhegz:

"@davido abeg oooo take am back !!!!! Talent still plenty for @yonda_music body ooo....mercy my bro."

hayce30bg:

"The reason my idol can't trust y'all ....you guys moving like an Opps...........same thing @dammykrane_worldstar is doing right now ‍♂️.......God bless Davido's heart ❤️"

bereallove

"Davido is not God!! And he will never be!! Not even sure his your destiny helper!! Go and beg God young man. God is the only True helper of men. @yonda_music @davido"

