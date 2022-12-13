Celebrity barman Cubana Chiefpriest has taken to social media to hail his friend, Davido, ahead of the singer’s World Cup performance

Chiefpriest shared an old video of himself and Davido as he hinted that the 30BG musician is preparing for the event

Fans and supporters flooded the comment section as they joined Chiefpriest to share kind words for Davido

Celebrity barman, Cubana Chiefpriest, has once again taken to social media in a bid to show support for his grieving friend, Davido.

The nightlife entrepreneur shared a video that was filmed months ago while noting that Davido is gearing up ahead of his performance at the World Cup closing ceremony in Qatar.

Cubana Chiefpriest shared an old video with Davido who is gearing up for his Qatar performance. Photo: @davido/@cubana_chiefpriest

Chiefpriest mentioned how he is super excited about Davido’s performance while noting that it is time for the African continent to shine.

“FIFA World Cup 2022. Am So Excited For Africa Bestie Mi @davido FIFA⚽️ Boy OBO Is Coming, Joy Is Coming. It’s Time 4 Africa,” he wrote.

See the post below:

Social media users react

kiddwaya said:

"You can’t hold back greatness!"

mosdonyyy said:

"God bless king David he has restored joy and light to African music."

ukwuoma.ifeoma said:

"Can't wait to see you on stage❤️."

browniwales said:

"You can’t stop a child of grace proud of you super star Davido ❤️."

eblycious said:

"So excited OBO is coming back . You are forever protect in Jesus name Amen ."

alumonachinyere said:

"Good to see my favorite❤️❤️❤️ thank you @cubana_chiefpriest for always standing by Davido."

o.alexbobby said:

"Nah to go buy Martel keep for one corner for celebration my 001 is back biggest force."

