An old video of Nigerian singer Davido has currently resurfaced in the online community amid news of his performance at the World Cup Ceremony

The viral clip captured Davido stepping out of a plane with a customized blanket of his late son’s face wrapped around him

Music executive Ubi Franklin and Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudu, were also sighted in the viral clip

Nigerian singer David Adeleke aka Davido is trending yet again in the online community ahead of his upcoming World Cup performance.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that fans and supporters of the grieving musician were excited after Stephen Hung announced that Davido would be performing at the World Cup ceremony.

Davido seen alighting a plane. Photo: @davido

An old video of the singer at the airport recently made it back to social media.

The clip which has since gone viral in the online community captured the 30BG musician alighting from a plane and was spotted wrapped in a blanket customized with the face of his late son, Ifeanyi.

Music executive Ubi Franklin was also spotted in the video alongside Davido’s lawyer, Bobo Ajudua, and his official DJ, Ecool.

See screenshots below:

Davido getting off plane with teammates. Photo: @gistforum9ja

Davido and Chioma make first public appearance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that social media users got excited after videos and photos of Davido surfaced online during his uncle, Ademola Adeleke's swearing-in ceremony in Osun state.

The music star who heavily supported his uncle summoned the courage to come out and witness his inauguration as the new governor of the state.

Surprisingly, Davido wasn't alone as a video that made it to the internet captured the moment his dad asked about Chioma's whereabouts.

Davido proceeded to tell answer his dad and hours later, more photos and videos of the grieving mother were shared on the internet.

Fans and supporters showered words of prayers and support for the two and hailed them for having the strength to face the public so soon.

"Awww❤️❤️❤️❤️ Happy married life to chioma and Davido ❤️ see Davido wedding ring o," one social media user who reacted to a video of the couple wrote.

