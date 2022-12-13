It’s that time of the year again when Legit.ng readers get the chance to vote for their favourite celebrities in different categories

Mavin’s Ayra Starr, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade and Tems were put up for nomination in the 2022 Best Female Singer Category

Interestingly, the majority voted for Rush hitmaker, Ayra Starr, making her snag the win from her senior colleagues in the industry

It has indeed been an eventful year for some of the big names in the Nigerian music industry and female artistes were not left out at all.

Legit.ng readers once again got the chance to cast their votes in favour of their favourite celebrities in the annual Readers Choice Awards.

Ayra Star wins Best Female Singer for 2022 Readers Choice Awards. Photo: @tiwasavage/@ayrastarr/@yemialade

Source: Instagram

Music powerhouses, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Ayra Starr and Yemi Alade were nominated in the Best Female Singer category.

Interestingly, the majority cast their votes in favour of the Mavin Records singer making her win the category over fellow nominees.

Check out how Legit.ng readers voted below:

More reactions from Legit.ng readers

Bright Nwaso said:

"Yemi no suppose even dey dia again...she don fade."

Walama Blessing Peter said:

"Arystar...that small girl dey try abeg."

Manuel Nelson said:

"Omo nobody is even saying ayra star.... Omo dat gal gat this year followed by teams."

Yusuf Victoria Adeola said:

"I will go for Star Mama tiwa Savage ND the rest."

Khaled Ali said:

"Tiwa is far better than all of them combined together."

Evangelist Esther Songs said:

"My best female singer dis year is judikay and d song is osemudiamen and omeremuma."

Mhizta Maqzy Da Successor said:

"Yemi has it all . The character and The very thing."

