Comedy skits are one of the online resources that brought smiles to the faces of many Nigerians amid the challenges in 2022

This was possible thanks to the creativity and hard work of skit makers who put their all into creating content

For the year 2022, skit makers Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus, Funnybros, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi made the list of nominees for Legit.ng Readers Choice Awards best skit maker

As 2022 runs to an end, with less than four weeks to go, Legit.ng saw the need for Nigerians to express their opinions on the funny skits that helped them through the challenges of the year.

In the Readers Choice Awards for this year, popular skit makers Mr Funny ‘Oga Sabinus’, Mr Macaroni and Broda Shaggi made it to the list of best skit makers in 2022.

Mr Macaroni was voted as second-best skit maker after Sabinus. Credit: @mrfunny1

How readers voted

Legit.ng organised a poll online in the category and it came with different votes for the selected nominated skit makers.

Oga Sabinus won the poll with 65.7%, Mr Macaroni came second with 18.6%, Broda Shaggi in third place with 9.4% and Funnybros amassed the least vote with 6.3%

See the poll below:

Why readers voted for their preferred skit maker

Some readers shared their reasons for voting for their choice skit maker; see some of the messages below:

Catapult Comedy TV:

"Macaroni, if we are talking about educating skirt makers, and also for the betterness of this country is bold he doesn't only makes ppl laugh but educates ppl as well."

Jerrie Bernard:

"Sabinus is a pure comedian. His expression alone is enough to leave you laughing."

Marcus Ebbo:

"@mrmacarono1 is an extraordinary comic actor who has endlessly used his skits to address issues affecting Nigerians whilst being funny. He is the best and seconded by @brodashahgi ."

Sulaimon Yusuff Yustrong:

"I love sabinus I'll vote him anytime."

Nneoma Joy Mbuonye:

"My very own INVESTOR SABINUS."

Chidinma Gloria Nwude:

"All of them are good but sabinus is just something else I love his skits."

Ọláolúwa Abraham:

"Sabinus. Because his look alone is funny, in addition his contents are lovely, clean and matured."

Sabinus shares funny pics from new movie location

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Oga Sabinus is working on a new movie.

Sabinus, who is known for short skits revealed the movie would be available at cinemas across the country.

Some pictures from the movie location which Sabinus shared show skit maker and actor Lasisi Elenu, Tobi Bakre, among others, were present.

