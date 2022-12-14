Friends, family members and industry colleagues recently gathered to honour the memory of late gospel musician, Sammie Okposo

A farewell praise party was held for the veteran musician who left the world on Friday, November 25

Nollywood’s Desmond Elliot and Charles Inojie among other top celebrities were spotted in videos from the praise service

Late Nigerian gospel musician, Sammie Okposo, may be gone but his memories remain alive to friends, family members and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Just recently, a praise party was held to honour the veteran musician who left the world on Friday, November 25.

Celebs turn up for Sammie Okposo's farewell party. Photo: @sammieokposo/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

A video from the praise service surfaced on social media and captured guests who came out to celebrate the life of the deceased gospel singer.

Colleagues like Charles Inojie, Desmond Elliot, AY Comedian, Ali Baba and Chinedu Ikedieze among others were all out for the Wellu Wellu hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Akpororo and Timi Dakolo take the stage

Music star Timi Dakolo and comedian Akpororo were also among those who attended the late Okposo's praise service.

The two took turns serenading the audience with powerful musical performances.

Watch below:

Colleague Tope Alabi also came to pay her respects to the late Okposo. Watch her take the stage below:

Social media users react

iam_navodaniel said:

"Those who couldn't help him when he needed them most..but see them here gallivanting around in the name that they are celebrating his death."

yenimanig said:

"Sammie is living is best life at the other side trying to pass a message to the world which is true love is the key to earthly live standard that's all."

nimazlook said:

"Hmmm Allahu Akbar… he takes who he wishes to irrespective of age, colour, tribe, status, gender or even religion kabiesi."

donkgeneralmerchant said:

"Why people dey always remember people when they died ? This is cruel world self."

i_ampopoye said:

"I’m glad he made peace with his wife and maker before he died. May his soul rest in peace."

Nollywood's Delroy Norman passes away aged 31

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that 31-year-old Nollywood actor Delroy Norman passed away after battling a brief illness.

The deceased movie star's obituary surfaced in the online community to the shock and surprise of his fans.

Many sent their condolence messages to Norman's family and prayed for him to rest in peace.

Source: Legit.ng