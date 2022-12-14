A video from the tribute and farewell service held in honour of the late singer Sammie Okposo showed his daughter performing

Okposo’s daughter, who seems to have the same energy in regard to music was seen on stage singing alongside some backup singers

Reacting to the video, many couldn’t help but point out similarities between her and her late dad as they penned tributes to the late singer

As more touching moments from the industry night of tributes and farewell service for veteran gospel singer Sammie Okposo, continue to emerge on social media, a video has shown the moment his daughter Alula Okposo performed a song alongside some backup singers.

Alula was seen serving the same energy her late dad was famous for as she sang her heart out.

Sammie Okposo's daughter sings at his farewell service. Credit: @alulasometinnn

Source: Instagram

Another clip from the event also showed gospel musicians Mike Abdul and Efe Nathan performing on stage in honour of their late colleague.

See the video below:

Netizens react to video of Sammie Okposo’s daughter singing

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

heathfabrics:

"His daughter is just like him. May Sammie's soul rest in peace ."

temitayo2287:

"Sometimes I give all the money on me out to strangers cause I don’t even know when death will come knocking May his soul rest in peace ."

ladybirdintegrated:

"This is Gorgeous, see the resemblance. May God grant Sammie eternal rest."

chikadibiametae:

"So that's his daughter now i see why she wasn't consoling Sammy's wife. shior."

amandachisom_:

"Now you know why she is emotionally stone, she is dealing with her own pains."

iam_anjorinadedayo:

"May his soul find enternal rest ."

Moment Sammie Okposo's wife burst into tears

It was a night of sober reflection and celebration of gospel singer Sammie Okposo. However, the most captivating moment from the event captured on camera that went viral online was when the singer's wife Ozioma couldn't help but burst into tears.

This occurred when a clip of her husband was projected on the big screen.

In the video, Sammie Okposo was seen appreciating his wife, thanking her for loving him and for staying true to him when he erred.

Source: Legit.ng