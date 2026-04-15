Ademola Lookman has expressed his thoughts after his goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League semi-final

Atletico won 3-2 on aggregate despite losing the second leg 2-1 at home, and it was Lookman’s goal that made the difference

Diego Simeone’s side will face the winner of the other quarter-final between Arsenal and Sporting Lisbon in the semi-final

Ademola Lookman has spoken after his goal helped Atletico Madrid eliminate Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League to reach the semi-final.

Atletico defeated Barcelona 2-0 in the first leg at Camp Nou, thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth to take an advantage in the second leg.

Atletico Madrid players celebrate with Ademola Lookman after his goal against Barcelona. Photo by Oscar J Barroso.

Source: Getty Images

Barcelona drew level on aggregate in the first 24 minutes after goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres made it 2-0, but Lookman responded for Atletico.

See video below.

Atletico progressed to the last four of this season's Champions League after holding on in the second half, all thanks to the crucial goal from Lookman.

According to Stat Muse, the former Atalanta star became the third-highest-scoring Nigerian in the Champions League with 8 goals, behind Obafemi Martins (9) and Victor Osimhen (16).

Lookman speaks after his goal

Lookman was visibly excited during the post-match interview, speaking about the match, and applauded his team for digging out the win.

“Yeah, it was a bit,” he told TNT Sport about being lucky. “Obviously, going 2-0 down and then, yeah, you know. But, yeah, a game of two halves in it really. So, now we're stuck in there; we dug in there. Yeah, we got the win. Well, we didn't win tonight, but obviously we're through to the semi.”

There was a brief pause in the first half, and Lookman admitted that it was a key moment that allowed Atletico some breathing space from Barcelona’s onslaught, after which they scored.

“Yeah, I think so. I think, you know, as the game is going on, obviously you're playing and obviously the momentum, and moments happen in the game,” he added.

Ademola Lookman speaks after helping Atletico reach UCL semi-final. Photo by Jose Hernandez.

Source: Getty Images

“After the pause, and then we kind of switched back into gear, and we were able to create a few chances, and we got the goal. So yeah, we tried to continue in that vein in the second half as well.”

Atletico will face the winner of the other semi-final between Arsenal and Sporting CP for a chance to play in their first final since the 2015/16 season, which they lost to Madrid.

However, before then, they have a chance to win their first trophy since 2021 when they face Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday, April 18, 2026.

Simeone reacts after Atletico's win

Legit.ng previously reported that Diego Simeone spoke after Ademola Lookman’s goal helped Atletico Madrid reach the Champions League semi-final.

Lookman's goal was the difference for Los Rojiblancos as they beat Barcelona 3-2 on aggregate to reach their fourth semi-final under Diego Simeone.

Source: Legit.ng