Actor Uche Maduagwu has clamped down on DJ Cuppy following a recent revelation she made on social media

Maduagwu came hard at the billionaire daughter who disclosed that she got engaged to Ryan Taylor after 25 days of meeting him

The actor wondered if Cuppy’s move was driven by desperation or competition against her sister, Temi Otedola

Controversial film star Uche Maduagwu has queried entertainer, DJ Cuppy, on social media after she shared more details about her relationship with boxer, Ryan Taylor.

Maduagwu while reacting to a post where Cuppy revealed that she agreed to marry Taylor 25 days after meeting him, maintained that she needs to visit a church for deliverance.

Uche Maduawu queries DJ Cuppy. Photo: @uchemaduawgu/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

He proceeded to ask if her engagement is driven by a spirit of desperation or competition with her younger sister, Temi Otedola, who got engaged to Mr Eazi some months ago.

The actor made a reference to a recent video of Cuppy’s fiancé with a UK influencer.

See post below:

Social media users react

big_vii001 said:

"If una finally break this relationship, una go rest !! Nonsense !!!"

sossiofficial said:

"Suddenly everybody na expert when it comes to finding Love…okkkk."

jennylouiz said:

"Truth they say is Bitter. Uche is right. We all know that, it’s Not how long you’ve known a person that matters, but in this Cuppy case’ the desperation was just way too much. I pray it works out for her, but I see a red flag ."

damiilaaree said:

"I no dey agree with this guy but out of all the languages in this world , he chose to speak the FACTS ! Most especially the competition part."

onlykay_____ said:

"I feel CUPPY is desperate sha. I just hope the love doesn’t lead to billionaire heartbreak."

adinadoris said:

"Funny how the 25days relationship that led to engagement might last a lifetime."

Cuppy reacs to viral video of fiance with another woman

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy took to Twitter in response to a viral romantic video of her fiance and another woman.

In a Twitter post, the Gelato crooner made it clear that she isn't after a perfect love story as it is "cliche".

Cuppy proceeded to share another video with her man while letting naysayers know that their relationship is still intact.

Source: Legit.ng