DJ Cuppy has made it clear that she isn’t bothered about a recent video of her fiancé, Ryan Taylor and a UK influencer that surfaced online

Taking to her official Twitter page, the billionaire daughter made it clear that she isn’t in search of a perfect love story

Cuppy also proceeded to share another video showing the moment she watched her lover enjoy a fun bike ride

Gelato hitmaker, DJ Cuppy, has finally taken to social media in response to a video of her fiancé, Ryan Taylor and UK influencer, Fiona Williams, that recently went viral in the online community.

Shortly after the romantic video compilation dropped, many expressed concern for the billionaire daughter and wondered if she isn’t making a mistake with her new lover.

Cuppy breaks silence as video of fiance with lady drops.

Source: Instagram

However, in a recent post addressing the matter, DJ Cuppy made it clear that she knows exactly what she is doing and couldn’t be bothered.

In her tweet, Cuppy queried the concept of a “perfect” love story while submitting that it is completely cliché.

See her tweet below:

Cuppy also returned with another video assuring fans and naysayers that her relationship with the British boxer is still intact.

“First time seeing bae doing his thing on his bike @RyanTaylorBMX be careful plixxxx ,” she captioned the video.

Watch below:

Social media users react

@DanielRegha said:

"Cuppy rumours have it that ur fiance (Ryan Taylor) is being unfaithful, u are acting like it's funny but this is a serious issue that shouldn't be overlooked; It will be in ur best interest to investigate & qu!t the relationship if the stories are true. Better safe than sorry."

@Abbyy__Richards said:

"All is well."

@umoruvv29 said:

"Is this not too early @cuppymusic ? I pray God perfect that which concerns you anyway."

@Lohluh said:

"Why do I wonder if you are just trying to get married before Temi because you are older? It looks like you just met this fellow and don't know a lot about him. You are an open book and woulda given it away b4 now if he existed."

@brown_skin_ity said:

"Please don't settle for less. I'm not saying that's the case here,but you deserve someone who's going to give you the world on a platter. Don't settle."

@_onyebuchii said:

"Cuppy, it's sad the way things is turning out,it hasn't been great in regards to your love life, but you are a great human and deserve the best, I humbly advise that as you try to involve in certain relationship, also engage in something worthwhile, your career hasn't been great."

Speed Darlington calls out DJ Cuppy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that controversial music star, Speed Darlington, called out DJ Cuppy in a video shared online.

Darlington took a shot at Cuppy for rejecting his several offers and choosing a British man over him.

He went on to ask if the DJ isn't getting pressured to marry by her billionaire father, Femi Otedola.

Source: Legit.ng