Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has chosen to ignore cheating claims about her boo, Ryan Taylor

Netizens had dug up photos of Taylor with another lady just days before he proposed marriage to Cuppy

In reaction to the news, DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor have continued to stay unbothered as they recently shared new loved up photos

Popular Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy and her boo, Ryan Taylor, are in the news over their reaction to cheating claims.

Recall that their relationship came under scrutiny after alleged snaps of Taylor with another lady, just a few days before he proposed to DJ Cuppy went viral.

The news led to a series of hot takes on social media as some netizens noted that their relationship always seemed off while others said they should have kept their love life away from social media.

DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor share new romantic photos as they ignore cheating rumours. Photos: @cuppymusic

Despite their relationship being a trending topic, Cuppy and Taylor seemed to remain very unbothered going by their recent posts.

The couple took to their respective social media pages to share new romantic photos of them together with their caption explaining their undisturbed state of mind.

Taylor took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Cuppy seated on the floor at a cycling rink.

Cuppy on the other hand also shared more photos from the same outing and noted that she does not want a perfect love story that is cliché anyway.

She wrote:

“Who wants that “perfect” love story anyway? Cliché.”

Nigerians react as DJ Cuppy and Ryan Taylor remain unbothered amid cheating claims

A number of netizens had things to say about the celebrity couple not being bothered by the rumours. Read some of their comments below:

sharon.chigozirim:

'Let this love better last if not eeeeehhhhhh….."

oparah_somzy:

"Love it for them"

chichi_blogs:

"He’s enjoying his new fame from Nigerians ."

travel_liesure10:

"Na two of them fit Nigerians and their FBI moves."

jennyosayande:

"Love sweet oooo please people should learn to mind their business."

divatundun:

"Maybe na cuppy collect the guy from the other one"

ahneetar:

"Careful with the words that come out of your mouth especially as it pertains to your future! If you wanna forgive, forgive but don't be saying stuff like this. No rship is perfect yes…but u wanna be careful what u say."

sharon__ex:

"Na who collect ring be Iyawo ride on baby."

