DJ Cuppy's engagement to her boxer fiancé Ryan Taylor became more suspicious after the singer revealed it happened after 25 days

Cuppy decided to officially announce her engagement and opened up on finding love in the most unexpected circumstance

Media personality Daddy Freeze has joined the pool of Nigerians to react to Cuppy's update on her engagement

Popular media personality Daddy Freeze has also waded into the DJ Cuppy engagement discussion.

The singer threw social media into another round of shock after she revealed her engagement came just 25 days after meeting her boxer fiancé, Ryan Taylor.

Daddy Freeze drops his opinion about DJ Cuppy's love Photo credit: @daddyfreeze/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In his usual fashion, Daddy Freeze sat down to analyze the situation, and he first expressed surprise that Cuppy and her man didn't date for even up to a month.

He was also surprised over how much DJ Cuppy seemed to have fallen in love with Ryan.

According to Freeze, the kind of love the billionaire daughter has been showing attracts a full 'English breakfast', with bacon, eggs, etc.

Freeze's last statement signifies that Cuppy might end up being totally shattered and heartbroken.

Nigerians react to Daddy Freeze's statement

pamuji_dee:

"English breakfast."

_mehdicine_004:

"Now I see Nigerian always find it hard to mind their fvking biz."

barbiesavage52:

"Dis man and setting his ringlight on issue wey no concern am all d time"

vuitton_.rex:

"This man no get work how much he dey even get from talking about successful people lives first was wizzzy now Cuppy nawa oo dey play."

motunberry_:

"It doesn’t matter d days or years …. A friend met a guy and Dey got married in space of 2months and Dey are doing well 6yrs now with 2kids."

prince_danzy:

"Cuppy feels like she’s leftover. Can’t imagine the desperate move "

big_logo1:

"25 days? . No hates but most times it won’t work. . No matter how long they try to pretend to each other."

DJ Cuppy shows off loved-up moments with her man as they chill in Dubai

DJ Cuppy and her fiancé Ryan Taylor had a great time in Dubai together and she made sure to update her fans.

The singer took to her Instagram story channel with photos and videos from moments with friends on a yacht as well as a miniature golf course.

Cuppy on a car ride with her man who plastered her with kisses also revealed that the boxer's favourite song off her album is Karma.

Source: Legit.ng