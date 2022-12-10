Internationally famous Nigerian singer Wizkid recently sent ladies into overdrive with a viral photo of him that's trending online

The Afrobeat maestro who seems to already be in the mood for the Christmas festivities took to his Insta-story to share some pictures of his latest hairstyle

The singer's social media page has been lit up on fire since he dropped the new photos with ladies drooling and gushing over the singer's new look

Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid recently sparked emotions online with some fresh-looking photos he shared on his social media page.

Afrobeat maestro Wizkid has left many ladies online in tatters as he shares some stunning new snaps of his new hairdo.

Nigerians react as Wizkid flaunts a new hairstyle. Photo credit: @wizkidayo

The superstar singer even went on to call the new hairstyle 'Irun Odun', which is a Yoruba way of saying his hairdo done to celebrate Yuletide.

Social media has been held agog with ladies gushing and reposting the photos of the singer across the different media platforms online.

The singer's new look is a plaited sideways cornrow hairstyle. This is the first time the singer would be going on this hairdo.

See photos of Wizkid's new hairstyle below:

See how fans reacted to Wizkid's new hairstyle as the singer shuts down social media

@hiebywhumey:

"Wizkid don do Irun Odun and I still dey here dey find the money for wig lord I don’t wanna be a mechanic I wanna be a baller."

@faxttalk:

"Zion cut his hair to look like Daddy.. now daddy don plait him hair to look like former Zion."

@nsima_ekpo:

"No be Tife be that."

@vanchizzy:

"Now a lot of guys will start doing this hair now."

@pe.arlee:

"Watch how this hair style go turn 10k over night."

@glam_by_beebz:

"Popsy with the fine hairdo."

@yomiyyayo:

"Wiz bringing back childhood memories. Irun odun aso odun ounje dun . African parents flowers is forever."

@zeeeknow:

"Make I go make my Christmas hair o, Popsy don talk am!"

