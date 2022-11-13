Internationally renowned Nigerian singer Wizkid seems to be quite over the moon at the moment about his latest album

The Afrobeat musician, in an unusual manner, took to his Insta-story to share the congratulatory message he got from his dad about the release of his new album

The father of four, in the post he shared on his Insta-story, captioned it describing his dad as his hero

Famous Nigerian Afrobeat singer Wizkid recently stirred emotions online after sharing a screenshot of his dad's loving message about his new album More Love Less Ego.

The snippet of the text that the singer got from his dad showed how his old man congratulated him and wished him many more fruitful musical successes as he grew older and wiser.

Wizkid shares a screenshot of his dad's text congratulating him on the successful release of his new album. Photo credit:@wizkidayo/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeat singer, who seemed like he couldn't help but blush at his dad's text, captioned the post describing his old man as his hero.

In reaction to the post, Nigerians congratulated Wizkid and noted that this was almost the first time they would see the singer share such personal moments of himself and his father, Mr Balogun.

See the post shared by Wizkid describing his dad as his hero below:

See how Nigerians reacted to the post by Wizkid of his dad celebrating his album's success:

@gwex__:

"Nothing beats when your Dad is proud of you regardless of how big or blown you are!"

@emperor_olatunde:

"Ayo don delete am back that guy na something else."

@razkybella85:

"Alhaji Balogun is also an FC."

@twis7010:

"Parents will always call you by your government name."

@mosestobi9:

"FC to the world."

@littlechrist23:

"Who he Wan support before."

